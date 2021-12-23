38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wednesday night 72nd Avenue house fire ruled arson

55 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, December 23 2021 Dec 23, 2021 December 23, 2021 4:10 AM December 23, 2021 in News
Source: Baton Rouge Fire Department
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - An arsonist is responsible for setting a vacant home on fire late Wednesday night, officials say.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it was around 11 p.m. when first responders were called to the 2100 block of 72nd Avenue regarding the blaze.

Firefighters arrived to find flames on the outside wall of the home.

They were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the interior of the home, and no one was injured during the incident.

Trending News

If anyone has information about this intentionally set blaze, please contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)389-2050

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days