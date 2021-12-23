Wednesday night 72nd Avenue house fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - An arsonist is responsible for setting a vacant home on fire late Wednesday night, officials say.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it was around 11 p.m. when first responders were called to the 2100 block of 72nd Avenue regarding the blaze.

Firefighters arrived to find flames on the outside wall of the home.

They were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the interior of the home, and no one was injured during the incident.

If anyone has information about this intentionally set blaze, please contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)389-2050