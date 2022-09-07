Wednesday AM Forecast: Showers will hold off until the afternoon hours today

The sun will finally come out today, but rain is still in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: A little sunshine will be back today. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of the day before showers and storms develop in the later afternoon and evening hours. Showers will last late into the evening hours and some of them may bring very heavy downpours and gusty winds. About half of the WBRZ viewing area is expected to see rain today. Between the clouds, temperatures will warm up into the mid-80s. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 70s.

Up Next: Thursday will bring clouds and sun in the morning with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Again, temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Overnight temperatures may dip into the upper 60s for northern locations. Friday and Saturday will be very similar with showers around in the afternoon, but it will not be a total washout. A drier trend will start on Sunday as showers become more limited in the afternoon. Dry air will move in by the middle of next week. That means no rain and some lower humidity. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to stay ahead of the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Earl and Danielle are both category 1 hurricanes this morning. Both will continue on their paths in the open Atlantic.

There are two other disturbances that could develop in the next 5 days. Right now, there are no significant threats to the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in the next day or two while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. After that time, upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development late this week.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.



African Coast: A tropical wave currently located over western Africa is forecast to emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic by the end of the week. Environmental conditions appear conducive for some slow development thereafter as the system moves west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.