Wednesday AM Forecast: Looking ahead, Weekend rain tracking

Dry conditions last through the rest of the work week. We are tracking rain for Saturday.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: A little more sunshine is headed your way today. There are still some clouds left over from yesterday, but they are on the way out. This afternoon will be dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Things will be warming up for the rest of the week. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday will be coming in warm, in the low 80s and it will be a bit humid too. Overnight temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s heading into Friday. A stray shower or two will be possible on Friday evening ahead of the next cold front. The cold front will approach the area from the west on Saturday afternoon bringing scattered showers and storms. The exact timing is still changing, but we do know that the storms will be weakening as they approach the area. Weak storms mean no lightning and outdoor activities can go on as planned with proper rain gear. The front will become so weak that it is forecast to sit over south Louisiana overnight and continue to produce on and off showers into Sunday too. Stay connected to the Storm Station for the latest on the weekend rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the Caribbean on Monday. It is expected to move due west into the coast of Belize. To see the full forecast track for Lisa click here.

Tropical Storm Martin is a fish storm moving north through the central Atlantic. It is not a threat to any land.

Southwestern Atlantic: A broad and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop in a few days near the Greater Antilles or over the southwestern Atlantic. Some gradual tropical or subtropical development of this system is possible thereafter while it moves generally northward to northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.