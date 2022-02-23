Wednesday AM Forecast: Foggy morning with record breaking heat possible this afternoon

Today & Tonight: Some areas may be dealing with dense fog this morning, particularly for areas south of Baton Rouge. Use caution over bridges and near waterways.

Temperatures today will be near a record high in the low 80s. The number to beat in Baton Rouge is 82°. A few spotty showers are possible again today, but the day will not be a wash out. A boundary separating cool, dry air and warm, humid air will be set up between Zachary and New Roads. This means that temperatures will be trending about 10 degrees cooler for areas around New Roads. Click on the video forecast for the fill temperature track. Tonight, temperatures will be in the 60s for the Baton Rouge area and 50s for areas northwest.

Up Next: That same boundary is going to create a wide variety of temperatures across the WBRZ viewing area through Thursday afternoon. On Thursday night, the boundary will move all the way to the coast. That will bring temperatures down into the 40s and 50s heading into Friday morning. Friday will have a few leftover showers after the boundary passes, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will max out in the 60s. Temperatures falling into the 40s by Friday night for the first parades of the weekend. Saturday is looking clear and cool with temperatures in the low 60s in the afternoon. One last push of showers will come through the area on Sunday, but it will not be a washout. We will totally dry out for next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

