Wayne Sims, former LSU athlete and father of slain basketball star, has died
BATON ROUGE - Wayne Sims, a former LSU basketball player and father to slain Tigers star Wayde Sims, passed away.
Sources tell WBRZ that Sims died after he reportedly collapsed at work. Officials said that it appeared Sims died of natural causes.
Wayne Sims played on the LSU Basketball team from 1987 to 1991, competing alongside the likes of Shaquille O'Neal. His son, Wayde, was gunned down after he tried to intervene in a street fight just off Southern University's campus in 2018.
Wayde's killer, Dyteon Simpson, was sentenced to life in prison last year. Simpson was later found dead in prison from what was believed to be an overdose.
This is a developing story.
