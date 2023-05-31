Latest Weather Blog
Water back on in Pierre Part, but boil advisory in place until further notice
6:30 P.M. UPDATE: Repairs have been made to a main line serving Pierre Part and officials said water should be flowing to customers this evening. A boil water advisory will remain in effect until test results show it is no longer needed.
The Assumption Parish Waterworks District No. 1 thanked crews who worked throughout the day to restore service.
ASSUMPTION PARISH - A failed clamp that led to a water outage in Pierre Part may soon be replaced, but it will likely be Friday before everything returns to normal, officials said.
The community lost water service Wednesday morning, and crews traced the issue to a 30-year-old repair to a main line.
They are working to replace the broken part, but the Assumption Parish Waterworks District says all of Pierre Part will be under a boil advisory once the flow of water returns.
That advisory will remain in effect until test results confirm there is no contamination in the water supply. Results likely won't be available until Friday morning.
Updates are being provided on the Assumption Parish Waterworks District No. 1 Facebook page.
