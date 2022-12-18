47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts

Sunday, December 18 2022
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they had to chase down some vehicles who tried to flee the scene, and tickets were given out. At least one vehicle was towed away.

Across the capital area, social media video shows street racers spinning out in intersections, blocking part of I-10 near the Bluebonnet exit, and even doing donuts around a huge ring of fire in a parking lot.

Baton Rouge police say they're still investigating the incident and didn't provide any further information.

