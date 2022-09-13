64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Watch: Driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, keeps going; police searching for suspect

46 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, September 13 2022 Sep 13, 2022 September 13, 2022 5:29 AM September 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle caught on camera hitting an SUV and driving off.

The Zachary Police Department posted the video of the crash from Sep. 1 asking for the public's help in identifying the white car seen running a red light, hitting an SUV, and causing it to spin out before driving off without exchanging information or offering aid.

Trending News

The ZPD asks anyone with information about the white car to call the case officer at (225) 954-0565.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days