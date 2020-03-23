Walmart hiring 3,500 associates in La.; offering benefits, competitive pay, bonuses

Walmart is hiring 150,000 associates in distribution centers and fulfillment centers, including 3,500 in Louisiana.

With many out of a job due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart has "expedited hiring to get people working quickly," they released in a statement.

Those interested in a position can apply online, get hired and begin working in a distribution center or fulfillment center in as little as 24 hours.

The company is offering benefits such as "advanced training through Walmart Academies, access to affordable college and competitive pay." DCs start between $17 and $18 per hour while FCs start anywhere between $15 and $19 per hour, depending on location.

At fulfillment centers, associates referring a new hire to their facility are eligible to receive a $250 bonus. The person being hired will also receive a $250 bonus. The company says both individuals will receive the $250 once the new hire has been employed for 90 days.

Louisiana has over 3,500 Walmart employment opportunities alone. Several positions are available the distribution center in Robert, located at 45346 Parkway Blvd. Walmart Corporate Affairs spokesperson, Elizabeth Walker, says the starting pay at the Robert DC is between $17 and $18 and full-time, part-time, and temporary positions are available.

Head of Walmart's supply chain, Greg Smith, says, "No doubt many folks can use a paycheck to help make ends meet, but the roles can provide not only cash but also a career path."

Those interested in the employment opportunities can visit https://careers.walmart.com/.