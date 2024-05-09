89°
Tangipahoa Parish looking for a man who's been stealing copper wire off telephone poles
HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing copper wire off telephone poles.
The sheriff's office said Thursday that Jimmy Stoetzner, 45, of Independence has taken nearly $10,000 worth of AT&T copper wire along Interstate 55 and La. 22. Stoetzner is believed to be traveling with a woman in a Nissan car.
Tips can be called in to 985-902-2017 or a parish tip line at 800-554-5245.
