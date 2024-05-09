91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crash at intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Monterrey Boulevard leaves 1 dead

Thursday, May 09 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — State Police said Thursday a person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Monticello Boulevard.

The crash late Wednesday resulted in the death of Patrick George Isadore, 41, of Baton Rouge.

State Police said Isadore was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastward on Greenwell Springs Road and ran a red light. A person  traveling the opposite direction in a Chevrolet Malibu turned left onto Monterrey Boulevard in front of Isadore. The Tahoe hit the Malibu, then rotated and overturned. 

Isadore was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the truck, investigators said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Malibu driver was also unrestrained and sustained moderate injuries.

