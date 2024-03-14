71°
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals at Alex Box Stadium

3 hours 26 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, March 14 2024 Mar 14, 2024 March 14, 2024 5:58 AM March 14, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The grandstanding, backflipping, yellow-wearing baseball team the Savannah Bananas is playing against the Party Animals in a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium starting Thursday night. 

Join Brandi B. Harris as she previews the games ahead with members of the team on 2une In. 

