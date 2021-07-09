Video shows fist fight between student, worker at local high school

BATON ROUGE - A student and a maintenance worker have been arrested after they got into a fist fight at a Baton Rouge-area high school earlier this week.

A viewer-submitted video outside Tara High School shows the tail end of a verbal confrontation between the two as well as the fight itself. The two can be seen exchanging insults just outside one of the school buildings moments before fists started to fly.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System tells WBRZ that the man involved worked for a company named Aramark. Both the worker and the student have been arrested.

The school says it has taken disciplinary action against the student and Aramark has fired the employee.

The business released the following statement Friday:

“We are appalled by the behavior exhibited by this employee and terminated his employment immediately. We are cooperating fully with the local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”