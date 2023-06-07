Latest Weather Blog
Video of 5-year-old smoking marijuana leads to arrest in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest after video was posted to social media of a child smoking marijuana, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
See the video here (contains explicit language)
BRPD announced Tuesday that officers arrested John Hall for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after the video was posted online in recent weeks. In that video, police say Hall is seen handing a "blunt" to the boy — who was 5 years old at the time — as the child sat in the front passenger seat of a car.
Police said the boy was the grandson of Hall's ex-girlfriend. Last month, the boy was also involved in an accidental shooting that left him and another child hurt. That shooting led to the arrest of his mom, 26-year-old Desiree Felder.
Hall was taken to jail late Tuesday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'We were set up for failure:' White Castle PD runs out of...
-
One injured in shooting off Chippewa Street Wednesday morning
-
Police identify 69-year-old shot, killed off Scenic Highway early Wednesday
-
Baker School Board approves teacher raises during Tuesday evening meeting
-
New bill adds option to donate bone marrow to state registration
Sports Video
-
LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance...
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season