Video of 5-year-old smoking marijuana leads to arrest in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest after video was posted to social media of a child smoking marijuana, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

See the video here (contains explicit language)

BRPD announced Tuesday that officers arrested John Hall for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after the video was posted online in recent weeks. In that video, police say Hall is seen handing a "blunt" to the boy — who was 5 years old at the time — as the child sat in the front passenger seat of a car.

Police said the boy was the grandson of Hall's ex-girlfriend. Last month, the boy was also involved in an accidental shooting that left him and another child hurt. That shooting led to the arrest of his mom, 26-year-old Desiree Felder.

Hall was taken to jail late Tuesday morning.