WATCH: Belligerent mom curses out cameras as she's arrested in shooting that left 2 children hurt

BATON ROUGE - A woman facing criminal charges after two small children hurt themselves with a gun while in her care made obscene gestures and cursed out reporters as she was taken to jail.

Desiree Felder, 26, was arrested Thursday morning, days after police first learned about the accidental shooting on La Margie Avenue. Police said she went days without reporting what happened to law enforcement.

According to Cpl. Saundra Watts with BRPD, police were called to a hospital Monday over reports of two children with gunshot wounds. One of the victims is Felder's son and the other is her nephew.

Investigators determined the boys, ages 3 and 6, were at Felder's home when one of them got hold of an "assault style" weapon and fired it, injuring both children.

Felder told police she fell asleep while watching the children Saturday and then woke up to a loud bang. She claims she found a "small cut" on one of the children and cleaned it with a disinfectant. The woman's sister said she noticed several cuts on her son when she picked him up Monday morning. When she questioned Felder about what happened, she was told her son fell off a bike.

At the hospital, medical staff found numerous cuts and determined both boys had pieces of shrapnel embedded in their bodies. Both children are expected to survive.

WBRZ was there as Felder was escorted to a jail transport late Thursday morning. Upon seeing the cameras, Felder raised her middle fingers and began hurling expletives at members of the media.

"I hope your momma dies," Felder responded when asked if she had anything to say about her arrest.

Felder is being booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail for second-degree cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice.