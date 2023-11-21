Vehicle takes flight, lands atop flatbed trailer, pickup truck

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A vehicle traveling at high speed went airborne -- then landed atop a flatbed trailer and a pickup truck.

Slidell Police shared images of the "unusual" accident Tuesday afternoon.

The photos show the rear wheels of an Audi Q5 SUV resting on the trailer; the front half of the car on the damaged bed of a Ford F-250 that was pulling a camper.

Investigators said the elderly driver of the Audi reported a "rapid" acceleration, causing her to lose control and launching the vehicle into the air.

Nobody was hurt. The crash is being investigated by the Slidell Police Department’s Traffic Division.