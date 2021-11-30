69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vehicle stolen from parking lot with toddler still inside; child found safe

Tuesday, November 30 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A vehicle was stolen from outside a business in East Baton Rouge with a sleeping toddler still inside.

The Zachary Police Department first shared details of the crime on Tuesday morning. The department said the vehicle had been left running in a parking lot Friday, Nov. 26 while the driver briefly ran inside a business.

According to police, the vehicle was recovered shortly afterward with the child still asleep inside. 

"Zachary, Louisiana is a great place to raise a family and own a business, but unfortunately our beloved city is not immune to crime. Many crimes are crime of opportunity. Education and transparency are our best tools to prevent these crimes," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the crime. 

