Vehicle hit by over a dozen bullets in late-night drive-by

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies are investigating a late-night report of shots being fired in Tangipahoa Parish that left a car riddled with bullet holes.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the shots were fired late Tuesday night near the intersection of E. Blackcat Road and Highway 1095. Deputies reported approximately 15 shots were fired, hitting another vehicle multiple times.

Deputies did not say if anyone was hurt.

Surveillance footage caught the vehicle allegedly involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 554-5245.