69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicle hit by over a dozen bullets in late-night drive-by

1 hour 43 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, March 23 2023 Mar 23, 2023 March 23, 2023 8:34 AM March 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies are investigating a late-night report of shots being fired in Tangipahoa Parish that left a car riddled with bullet holes. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the shots were fired late Tuesday night near the intersection of E. Blackcat Road and Highway 1095. Deputies reported approximately 15 shots were fired, hitting another vehicle multiple times. 

Deputies did not say if anyone was hurt. 

Surveillance footage caught the vehicle allegedly involved in the shooting. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 554-5245.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days