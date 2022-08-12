Vacant duplex ruled total loss after early-morning fire claims building

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators ruled a building a total loss after it burnt nearly halfway to the ground in.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a duplex on North 32nd Street shortly before 5 a.m. early Friday morning. They saw that fire had already claimed most of the front of the building, particularly one half of it, according to pictures released by the department.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building and keep it from spreading to surrounding homes, but the building was left irreparable, and the combined costs of the contents and the structure itself totaled around a $140,000 loss, according to investigators.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.