Vacant duplex ruled total loss after early-morning fire claims building

3 hours 31 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, August 12 2022 Aug 12, 2022 August 12, 2022 8:07 AM August 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators ruled a building a total loss after it burnt nearly halfway to the ground in.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a duplex on North 32nd Street shortly before 5 a.m. early Friday morning. They saw that fire had already claimed most of the front of the building, particularly one half of it, according to pictures released by the department. 

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building and keep it from spreading to surrounding homes, but the building was left irreparable, and the combined costs of the contents and the structure itself totaled around a $140,000 loss, according to investigators.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

