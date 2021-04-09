United Cajun Navy, local officials begin Friday morning search for missing LSU student

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the search for a missing LSU freshman continues following repeated pleas from her family, urging the public to keep an eye out for the young woman.

The missing freshman, 19-year-old Kori Gauthier, was declared missing after her car was found abandoned on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge.

A driver actually hit her vehicle and discovered that even though it was running, no one was inside.

Gauthier's belongings, including a wallet, driver's license and phone, were found in the car.

She was last seen when she was reportedly headed to LSU campus on Tuesday night.

Gauthier's family realized she was missing when they discovered she didn't show up for work. It was then that they pinged her cell phone and were able to locate it in her car, which had been brought to a salvage yard.

In addition to search efforts from local law enforcement and Gauthier's immediate family, relatives from out-of-state have flown in to Baton Rouge to assist.

Gauthier's uncle, Spencer Gauthier, says the last person to see his niece was her boyfriend. Spencer claims the couple argued shortly before Gauthier went missing.

But authorities have not confirmed any evidence of foul play.

Spencer took to social media to request assistance from the public, he posted a video online, stating, "A lot of you guys have been asking me how can you help. Getting on the ground, that will help me. I can't answer every phone call, but if you're there physically to pass out flyers, to beat the pavement, that's all I need. Like I said the car, the phone, the wallet that's all been found. I just haven't found my niece yet."

One group that responded to Spencer's request is the United Cajun Navy. The organization is working alongside local law enforcement to search the Mississippi River by helicopter, Friday morning.

At 8 a.m., volunteers and law enforcement personnel met at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine to organize search efforts.

Anyone with information related to Gauthier's whereabouts should contact local law enforcement at either (225) 578-3231 or (225) 389-2000.