Family pleading for leads in LSU student's disappearance

Kori Gauthier

BATON ROUGE - Family, friends and law enforcement officials are searching for a missing LSU student. Her car was abandoned then involved in a wreck on the Mississippi River bridge.

"We love our daughter. We won't stop looking. Whether it's good or bad, I just want her found," said her father, Levar Gauthier.

Kori Gautier, 19, was headed back to her dorm on LSU's campus. But around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Deven Jones said he crashed into her parked car on the bridge. Jones says he tried to avoid hitting the car but couldn't get over because of traffic.

"I looked inside the vehicle I hit, and there was no one inside of it. When the police got there, they opened the door and found the young lady's driver's license, wallet, and her phone. The car was running," Jones said.

LSU police says the car was left there before the crash, but Kori was no where to be found. Her car was towed to a salvage yard, where her family pinged her cell phone.

"I'm terrified. I don't know where she is. That's our biggest concern. If her car was there, why was she not in her car?" said her aunt, Wendy Devall.

Gauthier says he drove around Baton Rouge for six hours searching for her, but with no luck.

"I just want her to know that we love her, and I pray to God she returns home safely," he said.

Now pleading for her safe return, the family hopes someone with information will come forward.

LSU Police said officers have been searching the Mississippi River for any sign of Kori.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to her whereabouts.