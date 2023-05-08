79°
U.S. Department of Justice hosting town hall as part of investigation into Louisiana State Police
BATON ROUGE - The United States Department of Justice is hosting a town hall meeting as part of its investigation into the alleged use of excessive force and alleged discriminatory policing by Louisiana State Police.
After years of investigation into LSP led by Chris Nakamoto and the WBRZ Investigative Unit, federal officials opened an "unprecedented" civil rights probe into the law enforcement agency.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at the Southern University Law Center. The DOJ encouraged people to come to share their experiences with state troopers and to learn more about the ongoing investigation into the allegations.
