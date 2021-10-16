67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ty Davis-Price shatters career high in rushing yards to give LSU first ranked win of the year over Florida 49-42

4 hours 5 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, October 16 2021 Oct 16, 2021 October 16, 2021 2:40 PM October 16, 2021 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Against Kentucky, LSU running back Ty Davis-Price set a new career high in rushing yards with 147. Saturday against #20 Florida, he set a new career high with a little extra cushion.

The Baton Rouge native ran for 287 yards with three touchdowns in the Tigers' 49-42 win over the Gators.

It is the first ranked win of the season for LSU whose next three opponents are all ranked in the top 25.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days