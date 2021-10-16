67°
Ty Davis-Price shatters career high in rushing yards to give LSU first ranked win of the year over Florida 49-42
BATON ROUGE - Against Kentucky, LSU running back Ty Davis-Price set a new career high in rushing yards with 147. Saturday against #20 Florida, he set a new career high with a little extra cushion.
The Baton Rouge native ran for 287 yards with three touchdowns in the Tigers' 49-42 win over the Gators.
It is the first ranked win of the season for LSU whose next three opponents are all ranked in the top 25.
