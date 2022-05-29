89°
Two shot at Coursey Boulevard apartment Saturday morning

Saturday, May 28 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot Saturday morning at an apartment complex.

The gunfire was reported after 9 a.m. on Coursey Boulevard just west of Stumberg Lane. Baton Rouge EMS said the victims’ injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Police were taping off one of the buildings at the complex as their investigation began.

This is a developing story.

