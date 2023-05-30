79°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people taken to hospital after early-morning crash, one with gunshot wound
BATON ROUGE - Officials say two people were taken to a hospital after an early-morning crash Tuesday, one of them with a gunshot wound.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Street. Two people were transported from the scene, one of them with injuries from the crash but the other with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.
The severity of their injuries was not specified, but they were reported to be in stable condition.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people taken to hospital after early-morning crash, one with gunshot wound
-
At least one person killed in shooting off South Sherwood Forest
-
Four arrested after man was kidnapped, shot and left to die in...
-
Missing woman now presumed dead after Sunday boat crash in Mississippi River
-
Hundreds honored during Memorial Day ceremony at Louisiana National Cemetery
Sports Video
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs