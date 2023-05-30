79°
Two people taken to hospital after early-morning crash, one with gunshot wound

Tuesday, May 30 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officials say two people were taken to a hospital after an early-morning crash Tuesday, one of them with a gunshot wound. 

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Street. Two people were transported from the scene, one of them with injuries from the crash but the other with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said. 

The severity of their injuries was not specified, but they were reported to be in stable condition. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. This is a developing story. 

