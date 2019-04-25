Two men killed each other in violent gunfight, deputies say

ST. HELENA – Deputies identified the two men who were killed in a double shooting this weekend as Detril Nichols, Jr., and Wayne Golman.

The men were found in the 1400 block of Opal Bennet Road early Saturday morning.

Nichols Jr., 22, and Golman, 28, are both are from Amite, the sheriff's office said in an update about the case Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the scene around 2:16 Saturday were the men were found shot.

The crime scene was a at a home in a cluster of residences off Hwy. 16 near the St. Helena – Tangipahoa parish lines east of I-55.

The sheriff's office said in an update about the case Wednesday that the two men shot each other. The two were in an ongoing argument, investigators said.

