Latest Weather Blog
Two men killed each other in violent gunfight, deputies say
ST. HELENA – Deputies identified the two men who were killed in a double shooting this weekend as Detril Nichols, Jr., and Wayne Golman.
The men were found in the 1400 block of Opal Bennet Road early Saturday morning.
Nichols Jr., 22, and Golman, 28, are both are from Amite, the sheriff's office said in an update about the case Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the scene around 2:16 Saturday were the men were found shot.
The crime scene was a at a home in a cluster of residences off Hwy. 16 near the St. Helena – Tangipahoa parish lines east of I-55.
The sheriff's office said in an update about the case Wednesday that the two men shot each other. The two were in an ongoing argument, investigators said.
*************************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Army Corps re-studying Amite River hoping for flood relief
-
Study finds Baton Rouge police significantly underpaid compared to other departments
-
Frenchtown Road Bridge remains closed for emergency repairs
-
Sheriff: High school student caught in gunfire, killed overnight
-
Ascension teachers produce music video to hype students for LEAP testing
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director