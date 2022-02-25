53°
Police: 2 dead, 2 more hurt in drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people are dead and others were hurt after a drive-by shooting near the Mall of Louisiana early Friday afternoon. 

The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Picardy Avenue. Authorities said the gunfire came from a vehicle and struck four people. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it appeared the shooting was a "targeted" attack. 

One witness said he was leaving the mall when he noticed people running to their cars.

"We thought it was safe," he said. "It shouldn't be where you have to witness something like this on a day you're just trying to get out and go shopping."

A massive police presence was blocking off Bluebonnet near the scene of the shooting. 

This is a developing story. 

