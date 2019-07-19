Latest Weather Blog
Two charged with murder after woman dies of heroin overdose
SLIDELL- Two men have been arrested on murder charges following an overdose death that occurred in October.
According to a release, the victim's boyfriend and the drug dealer are being charged for killing a 23-year-old Slidell woman. On Oct. 16 Shantell Jackson died after being brought to an area hospital suffering from an apparent heroin overdose.
The coroner's office notified authorities after Jackson's death, and detectives began their investigation. At that time, the cause of death was pending toxicology results.
Last week detectives learned that her death was a direct result of heroin toxicity.
Jackson's boyfriend, 25-year-old Warren Brown, and dealer, 39-year-old Oren Bowens, were both charged with second-degree murder. Bowens also faces drug possession and distribution charges.
