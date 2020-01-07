Two Baton Rouge Police officers arrested in separate Livingston Parish cases

LIVINGSTON – A Baton Rouge Police officer was arrested on stalking charges by sheriff’s deputies in Livingston Parish, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned.

Jeremy Kirst, 36, was booked into jail Monday. No bond was set as of Tuesday.

Baton Rouge Police said Kirst, a 15-year veteran of the force, was put on administrative leave.

Additional details about the case have not been released.

In an unrelated case, another Baton Rouge Police officer was also arrested by deputies in Livingston Parish this week.

Blake Bryant, 24, was arrested Monday night and released on bond.

Bryant is also on administrative leave the police department said.

Sources said Bryant is new to the Baton Rouge Police force.

