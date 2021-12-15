76°
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's health report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Larger-than-life Santa Claus stolen from Baton Rouge law firm
-
News 2 Geaux: COVID vaccine required for students 16, older
-
News 2 Geaux: Pilot killed in I-10 helicopter crash
-
News 2 Geaux: Police investigate shooting near Thomas Delpit Drive
-
Larger-than-life Santa Claus stolen from Baton Rouge law firm