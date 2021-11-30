Tuesday PM Forecast: morning fog possible, next rain chance this weekend

Cool and foggy mornings will give way to warm and dry afternoons. Temperatures will be well above average by the end of the week.

Next 24 Hours: Overnight, light winds and mostly clear skies will allow low temperatures to drop off into the low 40s. A bit of fog may form near dawn. Wednesday will continue the gradual warming trend with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s in response to mostly sunny skies.

Up Next: Morning fog may continue to be a factor on Thursday and Friday. The last two days of the workweek will have high temperatures about 10 degrees above average, in the upper 70s, during the afternoon. A few clouds may begin to appear as well. By Friday night, a couple of weak, upper level disturbances will ride through the area bringing a few chances for showers over the weekend. These will be a little easier to time out as we get closer. While it is unclear exactly when rain chances will be highest at this time, a key takeaway is that neither day looks like a washout. Uncertainty increase with both the temperature and precipitation forecast early next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, tropical development is not expected over the next five days. This is the final day of hurricane season. It was the third most active on record in terms of named storms with 21. For recap of the top storms of the season, CLICK HERE.

The Explanation: A broad surface high pressure system will remain over the Southeast U.S. through the middle of the week. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, flow will remain out of the northwest. This combination promotes a dry and gradually warming pattern as onshore flow slowly returns. In the near term, a few more cool to chilly nights are ahead with clear skies and light winds. These conditions could support fog development each morning this week. Afternoons will climb through the 70s with ample sunshine. The onshore flow should be firmly in place by Thursday and Friday and expect lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Skies will stay mostly sunny due to the atmosphere remaining rather dry. By the weekend, the atmosphere will moisten up just a bit as the flow moves out of the southwest ahead of a fast-moving and weak wave of low pressure. In fact, several weak impulses could traverse the area with some passing showers. Since these are weak and fast-moving, timing them will be difficult until we get closer. For now, we have a few showers in the forecast for both days this weekend. Without a strong frontal passage, continued southwest winds aloft will prime the atmosphere with enough moisture for a more appreciable shot at precipitation early next week. Another front will move into the region and potentially stall with several disturbances riding over top of it to produce rain.

--Josh

