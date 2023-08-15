Tuesday PM Forecast: humidity to temporarily tumble, tropics waking up

The string of heat alerts is over. Though still hot, most will be able to sense lower humidity.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A weak front will settle south through the region overnight taking any leftover showers and clouds with it. Winds will increasingly focus out of the northwest lowering humidity and helping low temperatures into the low to mid 70s. On Wednesday, sunshine will still push temperatures above average into the upper 90s, but due to lower humidity, feels-like temperatures will not be much higher.

Up Next: Thursday will remain sunny and hot, but dry. By Friday afternoon, some moisture will start to creep into the atmosphere again. Over the weekend, lows will return to the upper 70s and low 80s and highs will be pushing on the century mark. This will necessitate the need for heat alerts once again. Sunday and into next week, a fast moving plume of moisture crossing the Gulf of Mexico will provide an opportunity for some showers, especially near the coast. Time will tell how far inland moisture will make it for rain chances in the Metro Area.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves generally west-northwestward at about 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa tonight or early Wednesday. Some slow development of this system is possible later this week or over the weekend while it moves generally west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by early next week.

Through the middle and end of next week, conditions will be at least somewhat favorable for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. Whether it be a westbound tropical wave, or a yet undeveloped disturbance, the bathtub to the south of Baton Rouge will need to be monitored closely toward the end of August. Additionally, model guidance hints at some activity, but there is no firm idea or consistency on where it could take place. Of course, none of this is uncommon this time of year as we are quickly nearing the peak of hurricane season. Remain prepared and stay tuned to the forecast.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.