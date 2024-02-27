Tuesday PM Forecast: Cold front tomorrow, more rain closer to the weekend

A cold front will move through tomorrow, bringing with it the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A greater chance of rain is expected by the end of the workweek.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds are expected to thicken overnight, keeping our lows to around 69 degrees. Ahead of the front tomorrow, highs are expected to reach around 80 degrees. There will be the chance of isolated showers and storms. For those who see rain, it will be on the lighter side. After the front passes through around midday, temperatures will begin to drop. We are expected to be in the mid 60's by 6pm.

Up Next: Thursday is expected to be dry but a lot cooler. Highs will top out around 64 degrees under cloudy skies. The dry period will not last for long. The chance of rain will increase drastically on Friday. Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the course of the day. Over the weekend, clouds will stick around and there will be the chance of spotty showers and storms. Highs will start to be warm again, in the upper 70's and lower 80's. Another weather system is expected to arrive late Monday. Showers and storms will be likely late Monday into early Tuesday. Over the course of the next 7 days, sunshine will be hard to come by, and 1-3 inches of rain will be possible.

- Balin

