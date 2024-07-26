76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bluebonnet Boulevard between I-10, Picardy Avenue re-opened after hazardous materials incident

4 hours 37 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, July 26 2024 Jul 26, 2024 July 26, 2024 2:20 PM July 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Bluebonnet Boulevard in front of the Hyatt Place hotel re-opened after a hazardous materials incident, according to officials.

Louisiana State Police Hazmat has been called in to take over the scene.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days