Tuesday marks emotional homecoming for LSU's new athletics director

BATON ROUGE - You might say Sylvia Woodward is the happiest person in Baton Rouge.

Her son, Scott Woodward, was officially introduced as LSU's athletics director Tuesday.

“I'm very proud of him and what he says. I think it's a very, very good choice for Baton Rouge, LSU, the community and family,” she said following her son’s press conference.

Mama Sylvia knows best--and her son, the new athletics director, knows it.

“My mother really loves me, I know that. She was always there for me in times of insecurity and times of need and all that,” Scott said.

Sylvia says it's that love that helped get him the top spot in the purple and gold.

“I believe that that is important, that he has grown up with love,” she said.

When weighing his options before accepting the job, Woodward says coming home to his family outweighed most anything else.

“It was paramount. I see my parents a lot, and it was good that I was in Texas to be so close to them. But you know it's special that you get to see your elderly parents do the things they do, and hopefully I'll get to see them a lot more,” he said

Mama's not so sure though.

“Although it kind of scares me. I’m afraid I'm going to see him less and talk to him less now that he's here than when he was away, because he missed us more! He called every day, sometimes twice!” she said.

As far as her son having to face the same public scrutiny just like his predecessor, Joe Alleva, Sylvia says she's not worried.

"If anything happens, he's home."