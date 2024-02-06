Tuesday Forecast: A few beautiful days before clouds and rain chances move back in

A warming trend begins today sending afternoon temperatures back into the 70s through Sunday. A few gorgeous days this week will be followed by gloomier conditions headed into the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Clear skies early Tuesday allows for temperatures to be cool, in the mid to upper 40s for most. Winds have calmed out as well and plenty of sunshine around southern Louisiana today allows for temperatures to climb near 72° in Baton Rouge this afternoon. We stay dry with few clouds overnight and will start Wednesday morning with low temperatures near average for this time of year, in the low to mid 40s.

Up Next: Wednesday will be another very comfortable day that will make you want to spend some time outside! Afternoon temperatures will be a bit warmer than the previous day and mainly sunny skies will continue. A few clouds during the day will quickly increase and result in mainly cloudy skies by Thursday. The cloud cover will continue into the weekend as the chance of rain increases as well. A spotty shower or two cannot be ruled out Thursday and Friday, but broader coverage of showers and the chance for storms returns to the forecast for the weekend. As we are a few days out from the weekend, confidence in timing, strength, and threats with this system will become higher. Make sure to check back in with the Storm Station for the latest updates.

--Emma Kate Cowan