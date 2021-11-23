Tuesday AM Forecast: The timing of the next front is speeding up

The next front is moving in on Thanksgiving Day.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Tuesday will bring you clear skies but cool temperatures. This afternoon will only warm into the mid-60s and tonight temperatures will drop into the low 40s.

Up Next: Temperatures will warm into the 70s for Wednesday with a few more clouds and overnight temperatures in the 50s. *CHANGES* Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy in the morning before the next front moves in. Showers and storms will roll through starting around noon for areas furthest northwest and Baton Rouge will see some rain before 5 p.m. Ahead of the front, Thursday temperatures will be in the mid-70s, and they will drop fast overnight. Friday will start out with a few leftover showers and temperatures in the 40s. Friday afternoon will be mostly clear with temperatures in the low 60s. Saturday morning will start with temperatures in the 30s and afternoon temperatures in the low 60s. The clear conditions will last into Sunday and early next week with temperatures in the mid-60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments expected for the next 5 days. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

