Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunny and cool for Mardi Gras festivities

Mardi Gras will be cool and sunny, perfect for the final parades of the season! We will stay dry for the majority of this week with warmer temperatures each afternoon and rain arriving by the weekend.

Today & Tonight: While it is a bit of a chilly start to Fat Tuesday, with temperatures around the state in the 40s, there will be no lack of sunshine today! Temperatures this afternoon will rise in the low to mid 60s in the Capital Area with light northerly winds between 5-10mph. As you put together your Mardi Gras outfits, consider wearing multiple layers and grabbing a pair of sunglasses. Also, don't forget the sunscreen, as longer periods of time spent outside could definitely allow for burning, even with the cooler temperatures.

Later tonight and into early Wednesday morning as we say goodbye to carnival season and hello to Valentines Day, temperatures will dip into the low 40s in Baton Rouge, with parishes north of the city even colder.

Up Next: With plenty of sunshine again on Wednesday, temperatures will be even warmer, near 70° in the Capital Area. The warming trend continues into Thursday when we will also see an increase in cloud cover. Dry conditions prevail through the end of the week with our next rainmaker arriving during the day on Friday and sticking out through Saturday. Given the expected track of this system, it does not currently pose a threat for heavy rain or severe weather.

– Emma Kate Cowan

