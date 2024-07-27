Three officers injured, one officer killed in standoff; dead officer identified as SWAT negotiator

JEANERETTE - One Lafayette Police officer died and three were injured after a standoff in Jeanerette, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette, an officer who served on the Lafayette Police Department for 11 years, was identified on Friday as the officer killed in the Thursday standoff.

The shooting took place on Hubertville Road near Martin Luther King Drive in Jeanerette. According to KATC, at around 9:00 a.m., officials received information that a person, who is now identified as 31-year-old Nyjal Hurst, was inside of a residence located in the 2500 Block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Two individuals came out of the residence and confirmed that Hurst was inside. Hurst then barricaded himself and two others, one being a juvenile, inside the home. Hurst had multiple active warrants from different police departments.

Three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result. Out of the four total officers, two were struck with bullets while the other two were struck with fragments.

Louisiana State Police is also investigating the officer-involved shooting, asking people with information, pictures, or video to share with LSP Detectives. Anyone may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.