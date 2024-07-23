Tuesday PM Forecast: wet summer pattern continues, signs of change soon

Wednesday looks to be yet another with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. There are some signs of a pattern change toward the end of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After nightfall, the bulk of the showers and thunderstorms will shut down and give way to partly cloudy skies. Spotty activity will remain possible. Low temperatures will stop in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be gloomy and unsettled. Many locations may see two rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Of course, any thunderstorms could dump enough rain in a short time for some nuisance flooding. High temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s in between periods of rain.

Up Next: The Capital Area will remain beneath an unstable atmosphere with higher than usual moisture. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will easily develop each day. Daily rain coverage will remain above 60 percent through Thursday. The first signs of gradual pattern change appear to take shape on Friday and Saturday. With a little less instability and moisture in the atmosphere, coverage of showers and thunderstorms will scale back to scattered, meaning some spots may miss rain. Additionally, the activity should time out closer to usual, during the afternoons. Through the weekend and factoring in any isolated activity into early next week, the rainfall totals should be in the range of 1-3” with locally higher amounts.

By Sunday and Monday, much warmer and drier air aloft will translate to hotter, less active afternoons. High temperatures will return to the mid 90s.

The Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

