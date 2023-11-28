Tuesday AM Forecast: Coats today and tomorrow, rain jackets by Thursday

Plenty of sunshine around today as an area of high pressure sits over the state. Temperatures remain chilly and the coldest temperatures of the week will be recorded tomorrow morning. By Wednesday afternoon we will begin to warm and rain chances return to the state by Thursday.

Today & Tonight: After another cold morning, sunshine will be plentiful throughout the day today and temperatures will climb into the lower 60s. Dry conditions continue today and into the overnight. With clear skies and calm winds over the next 24 hours, temperatures early Wednesday will be the coldest of the week.

There is a *FREEZE WARNING* in place for many SE Louisiana parishes and Mississippi counties Wednesday morning from 1-7am as sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30° are possible. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Up Next: Overnight Wednesday, winds shift to be out of the south allowing for warmer temperatures and added moisture to move into the state from the Gulf of Mexico. Morning temperatures beginning on Thursday will be more comfortable and afternoon highs as well trend warmer as we head towards the weekend. With the shift in weather pattern, the chance to see rain showers and possible thunderstorms returns to SE Louisiana on Thursday, and will be on and off throughout the weekend. While some of the finer details may change in the coming days, the overall pattern seems to support more unsettled weather.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the next 7 days. The final day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on Thursday.

