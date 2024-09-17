Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday AM Forecast: Best chance of rain Tuesday, Upper-level ridge takes over through weekend
Tuesday holds the best chance of rain during what will be a very warm and muggy week in south Louisiana.
Today & Tonight: Tuesday will begin with muggy conditions and temperatures in the low to middle 70's around the region. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon. It wouldn't be a bad idea to keep your raingear handy and closely monitor the radar when attending any outdoor activities today. Afternoon temperatures will warm near 90° with light winds. Tonight, any storms that develop during the afternoon will diminish after sunset. Partly cloudy conditions will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures return to the lower-70's.
Up Next: As an upper level air pattern shift begins on Wednesday, high pressure in the atmosphere with begin to take over the southeastern U.S., resulting in very limited rainfall and slightly hotter temperatures through the weekend. Wednesday and Thursday will hold on to a few spotty showers and partly sunny skies but by Friday expect dry, hot, and mostly sunny conditions. High's could once again near the mid-90's by LSU kick-off time on Saturday afternoon. Stay tuned to the Storm Station for the LSU Kickoff Weather Index later this week.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
Trending News
The Tropics: Tropical Depression Gordon remains poorly organized in the central Atlantic Ocean. With maximum sustained winds of 35mph, the storm is moving west at a slow 3 mph. A turn to the north will come on Wednesday with some strengthening possible after that. Gordon will not pose a threat to the United States.
No other tropical development is expected in the next 7 days.
– Emma Kate C.
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friends of Tito Jackson say that Baton Rouge was like 'home' to...
-
Livingston Parish deputies arrest 19-year-old for allegedly threatening attack on school
-
Ascension Parish waterways re-open for recreational use Tuesday morning
-
Plans revealed to revamp the Amite River Basin
-
EBR offering debris pick up for homeowners, Ascension offers drop off locations
Sports Video
-
Southern's effort not enough to take down Jackson State
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal