Storm Station partners with LSU to create football kickoff weather index

The Storm Station, via a partnership with researchers at LSU’s Department of Geography and Anthropology is launching the exclusive LSU Football Kickoff Weather Index. With team records and weather data dating back to 1930, the index will add two layers of context to gameday weather forecasts. With this information, Storm Station Meteorologists will be able to relate the forecast to weather from past games and how the program has performed in similar conditions.

Competing in the southern climate, researchers wanted to know if the football team performed better in heat and humidity since those were the conditions most familiar to the players. Project leader Ariana Zerangue collected figures related to game scores, location, temperature and precipitation. She then analyzed that data to identify any underlying trends.

For the inaugural run, the LSU Football Kickoff Weather Index puts the Tigers historical win percentage at 84%. Weather data was available for 52 home games in the month of September that kicked off after 6pm. When the temperature was over 80 degrees at kickoff, LSU won 44 of those games and lost 8. The most recent was a stunning upset at the hands of Troy on September 30, 2017.

“I was excited to take on this research project because I have always been intrigued by the weather and our atmosphere,” said Zerangue. “This research grabbed my attention because it was a new approach to climatology I had not considered before. I also think it will be an interesting conversation starter at next season’s tailgates!”

As the researchers and fans would expect, LSU Football wins more games in hotter temperatures. The warmer the minimum temperature, the better the outcomes tend to be for the team.

“Changing players, coaching staffs, and even athletics technology make the impacts weather has on games different from year to year,” said Storm Station Chief Meteorologist, Dr. Josh Eachus. “However, trends on the collegiate and professional ranks hold true year after year. “After all, through practice and cumulative competition, these teams are acclimated to the local weather which may ultimately lead to some sort of advantage when conditions are near average.”

“I hope that people will appreciate the influence the weather has on our lives. It is something every LSU student and Baton Rouge resident has in common, and it can be more interesting than small talk! I also hope someone will continue to build on this project to see if there is any further impacts weather has on our football team,” said Zerangue.

The Storm Station and LSU hope to continue adding specifics to the database, building on the research project for years to come. WBRZ Viewers and LSU Football Fans can expect to see the LSU Football Weather Index become a daily part of the gameday forecast through football season.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Get your tailgate and LSU gameday forecasts on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you out and rooting on the Fighting Tigers.