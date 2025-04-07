59°
Local author channels grief through her book, 'Blackbird'

Monday, April 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An author who grew up in the capital city decided to channel her grief by writing a book. 

Betsy Stephenson lost her son, her mother-in-law and her dog within a six-week period. To cope with her grief, she wrote a book exploring her feelings and hoping to help others experiencing a difficult time. 

Stephenson's book Blackbird is available anywhere books are sold or online. 

