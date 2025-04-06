Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball head coach, Matt McMahon, has been going to work in the transfer portal to reload his roster for next season.
On Sunday, the Tigers signed 6-foot-9 power forward Marquel Sutton from Omaha. Sutton averaged 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and led the Mavericks to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Sutton was also named the Summit League Player of the Year. Sutton shot 47.9 percent from the field with 28 three-pointers and had six games of 20 points or more to close the regular season.
Sutton becomes the fifth player to sign to LSU from the transfer portal.
McMahon has also brought in center Michael Nwoko from Mississippi State, point guard Dedan Thomas from UNLV, guard Rashad King from Northeastern and guard Max Mackinnon from Portland.
LSU has the No. 3 transfer portal class in the country according to 247 Sports.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's holding free Easter photo sessions
-
Professional pickleball tour gives amateurs chance to play with the pros
-
Autism awareness group hosts 'Ball 4 A Cause' fundraiser
-
Tangipahoa road work could cause delays in the upcoming days
-
Baton Rouge man accused of armed robbery, selling stolen car on Facebook...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season
-
Southern baseball clinches series win in a rubber match with Grambling
-
LSU softball opens series with win