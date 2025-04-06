LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball head coach, Matt McMahon, has been going to work in the transfer portal to reload his roster for next season.

On Sunday, the Tigers signed 6-foot-9 power forward Marquel Sutton from Omaha. Sutton averaged 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and led the Mavericks to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Sutton was also named the Summit League Player of the Year. Sutton shot 47.9 percent from the field with 28 three-pointers and had six games of 20 points or more to close the regular season.

Sutton becomes the fifth player to sign to LSU from the transfer portal.

McMahon has also brought in center Michael Nwoko from Mississippi State, point guard Dedan Thomas from UNLV, guard Rashad King from Northeastern and guard Max Mackinnon from Portland.

LSU has the No. 3 transfer portal class in the country according to 247 Sports.