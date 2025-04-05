Saturday PM Forecast: Some stronger storms possible overnight, have ways to receive alerts

An approaching cold front will deliver widespread showers and thunderstorms in the overnight hours. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side, so make sure you have a way to receive alerts before you go to bed. Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

Saturday night into Sunday morning: thunderstorms, possibly severe

thunderstorms, possibly severe Sunday: lingering showers, cooler

lingering showers, cooler Monday: partial clearing and cooler

partial clearing and cooler Tuesday through Thursday: chilly mornings, sunny afternoons

Tonight & Tomorrow: The warm and muggy pattern is about to come to an end, but first, we will have to deal with storms. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected in the overnight hours. The most likely time for these storms looks to be between 2-7am. Some of these will have the chance to be on the stronger side. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and torrential rain, but a brief, spin-up tornado is always possible during these events. This is not a "slam dunk" severe weather setup, so most will not see severe impacts, but a few point locations could. That is why it is always better to be safe than sorry. Since this appears to be a nighttime threat, it is important to have a way to receive weather alerts if asleep.

After some early morning showers and thunderstorms, most of Sunday will be dry. A few passing showers will be possible, but that is about it. Clouds will be quite stubborn, so expect mainly cloudy conditions all day long. As for temperatures, it will be much cooler! Northwest winds of 10-15mph will keep high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Up Next: Monday will be the coolest day we’ve seen in a while, with highs struggling to get past the mid 60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, morning temperatures will drop into the 40s—so you might need a light jacket! Afternoons look fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures gradually warming back into the 70s and even 80s by Friday. No major rainmaker is in the forecast through next weekend.

– Balin

