Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash that shut down I-110
BATON ROUGE - The parish coroner's office identified the man who died in a wreck on Interstate 110 on Sunday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a vehicle went off the roadway around 4:30 p.m. and traffic homicide detectives were called out.
The driver, 28-year-old Gemico Ruffin, died on the scene.
Traffic in the area was restricted until a tow truck could pull the vehicle out. That process was finished around 6:45 p.m. and the road was reopened.
