Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash that shut down I-110

3 hours 4 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, April 07 2025 Apr 7, 2025 April 07, 2025 7:44 AM April 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The parish coroner's office identified the man who died in a wreck on Interstate 110 on Sunday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a vehicle went off the roadway around 4:30 p.m. and traffic homicide detectives were called out. 

The driver, 28-year-old Gemico Ruffin, died on the scene. 

Traffic in the area was restricted until a tow truck could pull the vehicle out. That process was finished around 6:45 p.m. and the road was reopened. 

