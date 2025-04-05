Southern baseball clinches series win in a rubber match with Grambling

BATON ROUGE - Southern baseball clinches the series with a game three win over Grambling Saturday afternoon.

The Jags and Tigers were scoreless in the bottom of the second until Southern loaded the bases and Jacoby Radcliffe hits a 2 RBI single for the Jags to take the lead.

Southern would score five more runs in the bottom of the second due to bases loaded walks and a wild pitch.

Grambling responded scoring four runs in the top of the third.

Southern had an answer though. They'd score one run in the bottom of the third when KJ White hit an RBI groundout to make the score 8-4.

Southern would go on to beat Grambling 16-12 to win the series.

The Jags will host Dillard University on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lee Hines Stadium.