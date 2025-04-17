Saturday AM Forecast: monitoring overnight storm threat across Capital Area

A threat of severe weather remains in place right in the middle of the weekend. While the timeline suggests most outdoor activities could dodge the worst, it also means we’ll need to be alert overnight. Once we get through the weekend, a beautiful stretch of spring-like weather is on the horizon! Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

Saturday: increasing clouds and isolated showers

increasing clouds and isolated showers Saturday night into Sunday morning: thunderstorms, possibly severe

thunderstorms, possibly severe Sunday: lingering showers, cooler

lingering showers, cooler Monday: clearing and cooler

clearing and cooler Tuesday through Thursday: chilly mornings, sunny afternoons

This Weekend: Today will still be warm and windy, with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will show a mix of sun and clouds. Though a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, most of the daylight hours will remain dry and cooperative for outdoor events. A cold front will arrive tonight. This is the big time to watch. Widespread showers and thunderstorms, possibly in the form of a squall line could bring another round of severe weather. The main threats along the line will be damaging wind gusts and torrential rain, but a brief, spin-up tornado is always possible during these events. Especially since this appears to be a nighttime threat, it is important to have a way to receive weather alerts if asleep.

Up Next: Storms will clear from west to east Sunday morning, with drier conditions expected by the afternoon. Lighter showers may linger initially, and then clouds will be stubborn to break. Also, if you have outdoor plans, be ready for a big swing in temperatures, and northwest winds of 10-15mph will keep high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will be the coolest day we’ve seen in a while, with highs struggling to get past the mid 60s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, morning temperatures will drop into the 40s—so you might need a light jacket! Afternoons look fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures gradually warming back into the 70s and even 80s by Friday.

– Josh

