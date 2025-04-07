Monday marks one month from the deadline to get a Real ID for domestic flights

BATON ROUGE - Monday, Apr. 7 marks one month from the deadline for citizens to acquire a REAL ID, a new standardization of identification through the federal government.

REAL IDs will be required to board planes on domestic and international flights - state driver's licenses will no longer be enough past May 7, 2025.

The REAL ID Act was passed in Congress in 2005 as a recommendation for the standardization of ID issuance.

For more information on REAL IDs and what they do, you can visit the federal website here.

Louisiana residents can use the Office of Motor Vehicles' virtual assistant LOUIE to find out how they can obtain a REAL ID.